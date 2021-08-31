Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Helios Technologies worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

