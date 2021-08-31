Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Raven Industries worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Raven Industries stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAVN. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.