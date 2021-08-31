Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.20 Million Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Echo Global Logistics worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 608,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $877.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

