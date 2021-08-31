Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Monro worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNRO stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.18. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

