Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of AeroVironment worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,900 shares of company stock worth $8,738,836. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

