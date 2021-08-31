Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 61.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

