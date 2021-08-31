Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of ORBCOMM worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth about $15,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 431,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.