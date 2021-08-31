Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $3.25 Million in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,031 shares of company stock worth $95,046,825 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.