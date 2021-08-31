Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,970 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Hub Group worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

