Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,900 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Axonics worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 713.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 2,336.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at $16,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,957. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXNX opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.