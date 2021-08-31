Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Shares in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.31% of Bank of Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.