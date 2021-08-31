Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Ultra Clean worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

