Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

