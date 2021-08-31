Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,347 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 111,928 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

