Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,469,077 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of American Well worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Well by 587.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,779 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

