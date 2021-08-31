Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 435,324 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $44,827,000. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 1,063,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 746,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,490,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 1,045,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

