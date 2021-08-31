Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stake Increased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. 1,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

