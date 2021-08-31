Alpaca Finance Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $168.19 million and $22.84 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00133078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00161063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.27 or 0.07272419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,970.01 or 0.99958546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $389.22 or 0.00828314 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

