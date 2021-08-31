Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,795.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,795 ($23.45) and last traded at GBX 1,790 ($23.39), with a volume of 3750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,790 ($23.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £733.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,645.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,505.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

