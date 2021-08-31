Alpha Quark Token (AQT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.59 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00009155 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $73.28 million and $24.59 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00856060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00103356 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

