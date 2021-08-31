Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 7.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,911.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,929.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,685.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,405.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

