Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Fifth Third Bancorp’s 5th Largest Position

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,895.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,632.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,366.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,919.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

