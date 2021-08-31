Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,888.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,919.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,632.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,366.81. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.