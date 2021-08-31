Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,891.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,632.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,366.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,919.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

