Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 8.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2,893.95. 1,114,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,909. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,919.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,641.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,372.44. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

