Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading Down 14%

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD)’s share price was down 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 159,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 199,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

