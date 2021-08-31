Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $174.05

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $174.05 and last traded at $183.45, with a volume of 470078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Get Amedisys alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.