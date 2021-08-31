AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0182

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $1.86 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00133492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.82 or 0.07302860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,246.67 or 1.00073587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.60 or 0.00808275 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

