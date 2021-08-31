Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the July 29th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

AMTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

AMTB opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.