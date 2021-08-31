American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,598 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.05% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

