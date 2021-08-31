American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 121,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,538. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

