American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 121,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,538. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
About American Cannabis
