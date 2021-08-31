American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 80,292 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Starbucks worth $280,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

