American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $219,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

