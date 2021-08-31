American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.40% of General Dynamics worth $212,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

