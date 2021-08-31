American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Netflix worth $414,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $566.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.