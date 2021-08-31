American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 164,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of United Parcel Service worth $412,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.