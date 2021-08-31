American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Conagra Brands worth $391,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

