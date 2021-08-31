American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,817 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 7.56% of ONE Gas worth $298,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after buying an additional 229,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

