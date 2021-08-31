American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.69% of The Allstate worth $269,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

