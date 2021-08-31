American Century Companies Inc. Buys 175,990 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,990 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of Zoetis worth $266,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.