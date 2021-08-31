American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,765 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Sysco worth $384,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.