American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,294 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.94% of Cintas worth $371,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $22,322,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS opened at $393.53 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $396.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.