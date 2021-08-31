American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.58% of GDS worth $232,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in GDS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,042,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,783,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,954,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

