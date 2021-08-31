American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Veeva Systems worth $210,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $268,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,867.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after buying an additional 135,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

VEEV opened at $332.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.48, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.34.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

