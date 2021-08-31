American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247,662 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.07% of F5 Networks worth $341,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,389 shares of company stock worth $2,629,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $205.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.