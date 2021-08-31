American Century Companies Inc. Has $200.25 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Baker Hughes worth $200,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 17.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 220,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

