American Century Companies Inc. Has $209.18 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,869 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 6.74% of NorthWestern worth $209,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

