American Century Companies Inc. Has $228.57 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 455,770 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.15% of Lyft worth $228,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Lyft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $38,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.