American Century Companies Inc. Has $260.87 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,855,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Monster Beverage worth $260,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

