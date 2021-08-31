American Century Companies Inc. Has $267.49 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 379,649 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.22% of Edison International worth $267,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

